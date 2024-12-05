Ketenilagi appointed acting FRA CEO

Newly appointed Acting Chief Executive Apisai Ketenilagi

The Fiji Roads Authority has appointed Apisai Ketenilagi as its acting chief executive.

The FRA Board made the announcement this morning.

It says Ketenilagi’s term has been effective since the 25th of last month.

The Board says Ketenilagi is a member of the senior management team at FRA, and his appointment will ensure the continued smooth operation and progress of FRA’s key projects and initiatives during this interim period.

The Fiji Roads Authority has advertised the position of Chief Executive Officer and is accepting applications until this Saturday.

The FRA encourages all qualified and interested candidates to submit their applications before the closing date.

Meanwhile, the CEO position has been vacant since June last year when former CEO Kamal Prasad was sent on leave pending audit and investigations.