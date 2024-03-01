Karavi weighbridge opens

The Karavi Weighbridge in Ba was officially commissioned today and is expected to play a crucial role in preventing road accidents and preserving infrastructure for future generations.

This was highlighted by Land Transport Authority Board Chair, Inosi Kurudrani.

Kuridrani says the weighbridge will benefit LTA operations in several ways, as it will enhance their ability to monitor and regulate the weight of vehicles, allowing them to enforce compliance with greater efficiency.

“The way bridge station represents a major advancement in our efforts to ensure road safety and protect our infrastructure.”

Overloaded vehicles pose a serious risk to road safety and cause extensive damage to our roads and bridges.

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, also shared similar sentiments.

“We are very concerned about some of the roads here in the interior where we repair the roads, but there is a lot of activity going on there in terms of quarrying, mines, etc, so we need to look into those who are cutting gravel. In terms of sustainable roads, this project is an investment of $3.4 million and can weigh a combination of vehicles up to 50 tons. It will create and stimulate economic activity.”

Ro Filipe says the increased focus on weight management is expected to contribute to a significant reduction in road accidents and infrastructure damage, ensuring a more secure and efficient transportation network for the nation.