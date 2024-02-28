Kamikamica emphasizes cooperation for economic growth

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade has emphasized the importance of cooperation and collaboration in promoting economic growth and development across the Indo-Pacific region.

Kamikamica held a bilateral meeting with the Office of the United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai on the margins of the 13th World Trade Organization WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the participants also discussed priorities for MC13 and opportunities for cooperation between Fiji and the United States to advance progress in critical areas, especially in negotiations on fisheries subsidies.

Kamikamica and Ambassador Tai also seized the opportunity to review the progress and discuss the remaining work on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Both the DPM and the USTR acknowledged their close relationship as partners of IPEF.