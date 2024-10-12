Kali Tui shines in VT1S's new R&B hit

[Source: YouTube]

VT1S’s new song “Dei” is making waves in the Fijian R&B and pop music scene, not just locally but also internationally, thanks to its stunning visuals and heartfelt lyrics.

Abigail Tuiloma, known as Kali Tui, has had a passion for R&B since childhood.

Being part of this recently released track, penned by Jay Tauleka, she considers a true blessing.

Article continues after advertisement

Kali Tui emphasizes that this is just the beginning of new music to come, and she hopes fans will stay tuned for the exciting wave of songs promised by VT1S.

Kali Tui says that this song showcases her love and passion for the RnB genre.

“With the first single and now we moving to the RnB lane…… so this is my second single.”

She is overwhelmed with the support for her new song.

“Its been so positive everyone has been loving it and I’m really happy about that and that everyone is loving the visuals and not just for the Fijian people but also they love the hair they love the outfits and I’m really proud of that video.”

Meanwhile, VTBOP Music Managing Director Tix Korocowiri says that this new song is a reflection of their new journey in music.

“A lot of people were asking over the last couple of months where they were Dei represents the next chapter of VT1S a lot people were asking over the last couple of months where we were as we didn’t.”

He highlights that Dei is a song that many young people can relate to.

“It is our first real foray into the RnB genre and that was due to the emerging of Kali Tui as our artist……. LW sort of longing to be with someone you can’t.”

VT1S says they pride themselves with the ability to be quick to market and the song Dei was completed in about four weeks from idea conceptualization to final video release.