Judge condemns disgraceful crime

A man has been jailed for twelve years and five months for raping a minor in September last year.

The man had been staying with the family of the minor when he committed the offense.

His sister is friends with the victim’s mother.

The victim is a five-year-old girl.

The High Court of Suva labeled the man’s action as disgraceful and without regard.

The judge says he finds the level of culpability high in this crime.

A non-parole period of nine years and five months has also been set.

