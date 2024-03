Japan affirms its support for Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad yesterday met with the new Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii.

While welcoming Ambassador Rokuichiro, Prasad says the visit demonstrates Fiji’s strong historical ties and relations with Japan.

Prasad discussed potential opportunities for collaboration in arears of commerce, tourism, trade, education, health, security, disaster management, rural development, and infrastructure.

The Finance Minister acknowledged Japan’s continuous support towards Fiji’s development.



