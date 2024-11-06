ISS students go the extra mile

Students from International Secondary School in Suva have started collecting educational materials to support their peers studying at John Wesley College in Raiwaqa.

The students from ISS say this is part of an initiative developed by the school aimed at providing vital materials and resources to help those in need.

Student Emilie Rock-Naraghi says they specifically chose John Wesley College after identifying that some students attending the school face challenges as some of them live in single-parent households or come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Rock-Naraghi states they are focused on assisting year-one students during this round of the project.

“For the community project, we decided to go to John Wesley Primary School, and we wanted to help them with all their materials and everything. So we chose the school because it’s in a more underfunded area with some settlements around it. So we knew that there would be some single-parent households and also just some more underfunded families that would bring their kids to the school.”

The students from ISS, along with their teachers, have already begun collecting supplies, including books, stationery, and other educational materials.

They have also planned various fundraising activities to further support the school’s needs.

Students and staff at both schools are hopeful that this partnership will not only provide immediate relief to John Wesley Primary but also inspire others in the community to get involved and contribute to the ongoing effort of building a brighter future for all.