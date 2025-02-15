Israel pledges support to Fiji’s fight against drugs

[ Source : Fiji Government ]

Israel has pledged support for providing patrol boats to strengthen Fiji’s war against illicit drugs, which is part of the ongoing crisis in the country.

This was highlighted during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sa’ar Gideon Moshe on the margins of the 61st session of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Israel and Fiji established diplomatic relations in 1970 and have forged partnerships across security and peacekeeping, particularly regarding issues related to climate change.

The last time Israel provided patrol boats to the Fiji Navy was in 1987, with four Dabur class boats.

Discussions during the meeting also focused on further strengthening the partnership in areas of mutual interest, including the agriculture sec-tor, security and peacekeeping, and climate action assistance.

During the meeting, it was also highlighted that the Government of Israel is ready to assist Fiji with its plans to establish its embassy there.

The Foreign Minister also extended an invitation to Rabuka to visit the Holy Land as part of efforts to further strengthen diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Rabuka took the opportunity to thank the Government and the people of Israel for the support rendered to Fiji and its people over the years.