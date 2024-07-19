Investment Fiji and JETRO forge new pathways

[Source: Investment Fiji / Facebook]

Investment Fiji has formalized a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Japan External Trade Organization.

The deal was sealed during the 10th Pacific Island Leaders Meeting held in Tokyo, Japan.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says this agreement represents a significant milestone in the two countries bilateral relations.

Article continues after advertisement

Chetty says this sets the stage for robust collaboration aimed at enhancing trade and investment opportunities between Fiji and Japan.

The primary objective of the cooperation is to bolster bilateral cooperation through technical collaboration in trade and investment activities, adhering to respective laws and regulations.

For Fiji, the agreement leads to increased Japanese investment, access to advanced technology, and expertise to propel economic growth.

Conversely, Japan gains new business opportunities and enhanced market presence in the Pacific.

Key initiatives under the MoC include information exchange on trade and investment opportunities, policy and research material sharing, and joint organization of investment missions and seminars.

Chetty says following the signing ceremony, Investment Fiji’s immediate focus will be on establishing effective communication channels with JETRO.

The collaboration will extend to organizing investment missions and seminars to create conducive environments for prospective investors from both countries.