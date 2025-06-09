Innovation drives economic growth

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Innovation is being placed at the center of Fiji’s push for economic transformation, with businesses encouraged to develop new ideas that improve productivity and create sustainable value.

Investment Fiji has welcomed BRED Bank Fiji as the sponsor of the Excellence in Innovation Award at the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards 2026.

The award recognizes businesses that have introduced new or improved products, services, processes or strategies that deliver practical results.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty says innovation can help businesses open new markets, create jobs and contribute to a stronger and more inclusive economy.

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He says the award aligns with this year’s theme of Economic Transformation and Inclusive Growth, particularly as businesses look to move into higher-value industries and make better use of digital tools.

BRED Bank Fiji Chief Executive Officer Pierre Tastet says the bank is proud to support an award that recognises businesses driving economic transformation through innovation and sustainable value creation.

Applications for the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards 2026 are now open.