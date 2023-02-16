Indian Minister feels at home

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The External Affairs Minister for India Doctor Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says it was the best decision ever for them to have Fiji co-host the 12th World Hindi Conference.

Dr Jaishankar says ever since they stepped foot in the country, the hospitality has been the best the delegates have ever come across.

The Minister applauded Fiji for making them feel at home.

“Many of us journeyed here mostly from India but a lot from other countries and I’m sure those that did so would remember that when we arrived at Nadi we were greeted with the term welcome home. Now in the last 24 hours we have discovered that they really mean it, that the hospitality, the comfort, warmth that we have received is something which we cannot really expect from another home.”

Dr Jaishankar says this visit to Fiji is also a first for many of them including himself and it definitely will not be the last.

He says they have fallen in love with the country that has displayed its “Bula Spirit”.