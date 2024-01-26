India continues to strengthen ties with Fiji

[Source: India in Fiji (High Commission of India, Suva)/ Facebook]

India will continue to collaborate closely with Fiji in terms of development and progress in various sectors.

This has been highlighted by Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan during the Republic Day of India celebrations earlier today.

He says that this day is important for the Indians and the diaspora communities all over the world including Fiji.

Karthiyegan says India remains committed to helping Fiji in various priority areas such as education, investment, defence, and climate change.

“The first such meeting at the top moist level in almost five years gave unprecedented momentum and direction to our partnership and progress and indeed we are grateful to the leadership in both sides for giving us that momentum and direction to take forward this special and enduring bond which we have.”

The India high commissioner also highlighted that they have increased scholarship allocations for Fiji to assist in capacity building and skills development.

This year marks India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations.