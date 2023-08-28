Increase in visitor arrivals from Argentina

[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

Visitor arrivals to Fiji from Argentina has grown over the years.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka during his meeting with Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic to the Republic of Fiji, Máximo E. Gowland.

Gavoka says last year Fiji received 110 Argentinians, while for the first seven months of this year, we recorded 141 visitors.

The two ministers during the meeting also discussed strengthening people-to-people ties between Fiji and Argentina in mutual areas, including tourism and sports.