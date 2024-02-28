Idea of visa free travel brought up again

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad again raised the idea of visa-free travel within the Pacific which included Australia.

During a press conference following the International Monetary Fund’s High-Level Conference, Prasad emphasised the longstanding aspiration for greater regional cooperation among Pacific Island nations, echoing sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prasad says the idea of deeper and more meaningful regional integration amongst Pacific Island countries is not new.

He says they believe it is important, and perhaps the time has come now as a region that we need that push for deeper, more meaningful regional integration in several areas.

“The idea of visa-free travel also comes from the fact that there is a lot of opportunity for businesses, for investment. The ease of doing business around the Pacific could be improved significantly with that kind of integration.”

Prasad’s proposal highlights the vision of Prime Minister Rabuka, who has advocated for an “ocean of peace” and a united region.

He adds that the proposition of visa-free travel aims to foster closer ties between the Pacific Island nations and Australia, promoting cultural exchange, economic cooperation, and tourism across the region.