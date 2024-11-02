I bear the blame of every political upheaval: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states that he takes responsibility of every political upheaval and that he should bear the blame as he started the journey of upheaval on the 14th of May 1987.

He made these comments at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Reconciliation and Restoration Ceremony underway at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva.

Rabuka says it was his disobedience to the law that changed the course for Fiji, therefore, asked for forgiveness from every Fijian affected by the events of 1987, 2000 and 2006.

“I pray that God will grant you the spirit of forgiveness, to forgive me and all those who wrongfully obeyed my orders and instructions in the events of 14th May 1987.”

Rabuka says he is grateful to be in the position of Prime Minister and to introduce the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that aims to promote unity among Fijians.

The outgoing President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, RFNS Commander Commodore Humprey Tawake and GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula are part of the event.

The Fiji Corrections Service and Fiji Police Force are also present to show support.

The RFMF Reconciliation and Restoration Programme was undertaken over an eight-month period, from March to November this year.