News

Huge potential seen in aquaculture

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 23, 2024 4:08 pm

Pearl farming

Taveuni pearl farmer Claude Prevost discussed the enormous potential for aquaculture in Fiji with Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka, emphasizing the absence of a legal framework as a missed opportunity.

Prevost stressed that aquaculture, encompassing pearls and giant clams, could serve as a significant economic driver for Fiji.

He says Fiji produces unique pearls that are currently in demand in the international market.

Article continues after advertisement

“If done properly, aquaculture in Fiji has the potential to create job opportunities and be beneficial to the tourism sector.”

Prevost also discussed the challenges, including weather and security issues, emphasizing the government needs to support them so they can unlock their full potential.

Aquaculture especially pearl farming can potentially generate billions of dollars through exports alone.

Prevost believes that if done properly, aquaculture could create job opportunities, and benefit the tourism sector.

Police officer remanded in murder case

7yr old’s cause of death could not be ascertain due to mummification

Gavoka reveals informing PM

Enhancing wind load standard to suit cyclone intensity

Heavy rain warning issued, flash flooding expected

Huge potential seen in aquaculture

Former SG’s ruling deferred again

Eight still questioned over Nadi drugs busts

TSLS urging students to complete online applications

Coalition will resolve its issues: Prasad

Police officer to front court for murder charge

Relationship between Tuwai and Gollings steady

Fijiana 7s to work on three key areas ahead of Perth 7s

Sky Pacific to air all Super Rugby matches

Jayson Tatum, Celtics win battle with Luka Doncic, Mavs

US and UK launch fresh strikes on Houthis in Yemen

Ukraine war drives shift in Russian nuclear thinking

Israeli forces storm hospital as Khan Younis hit by bloodiest fighting of 2024

The buck stops with the players says Valenitabua

Drua matches LIVE on FBC Sports

Dau,Grayven joins Ba FC

Football Fern Milly Clegg signs with US club

Tavua parents did not seek medical assistance due to their beliefs

Consistent service draws more visitors: Lockington

We will have to try to make it work says Takayawa

TLTB set to establish Wealth Fund

Ramayana has played a big part in the life of people

Liquor thieves get jail time

Gavoka visits Education Ministry

Grants restored for enhanced service delivery

Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails diaspora, proposes dual citizenship

PA rally behind Rabuka

Preparatory work commences for Labasa By-Pass road 

Timely assistance for Silana villagers

Bulewa secures scholarship in South Korea

FRU logo on all Fiji Kava product

Egypt into last 16 at Afcon after dramatic finale

Martinez goal earns Inter Italian Super Cup title

Tajikistan beat 10-man Lebanon to qualify for Asian Cup last 16

Nigeria edge Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to seal last-16 place

Something is wrong with my email says Radrodro

Ratuva warns of crisis

SODELPA asserts that Radrodro is still a Minister

PM may not be getting full disclosures: Radrodro

12 questioned over major drug bust

Navua River gravel extraction concerns resurface

Israeli father fears hostage daughter was sexually abused

USAID supports Health Ministry’s public health communications

MOU signed to advance landowners economic empowerment

Raids on drug farms continue

Erfan takes up coaching job for Nasinu FC

SODELPA signals talks with FijiFirst

Radrodro seeks reinstatement as Education Minister

Police Officer alleged of drug theft faces internal probe

Naiqama always keen for new talent

Alanieta was screaming in pain before passing away: Sister

Israeli, Palestinian ministers to attend EU peace meeting

Tate McDermott and Liam Wright to captain Reds again in 2024

Ukrainian qualifier Yastremska reaches quarter-finals

Heavy rain alert issued

Man arrested near Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse

Lawyer raises concern on no drop policy for domestic violence cases

PRB urges action on housing shortage

Gaza death toll from Israeli strikes 25,000

Trial date set for man accused in alleged murder of father

Alleged rapist wants bail to be with wife

First look at Michael Jackson biopic starring singer's nephew

Flying Fijians coach to be named next week

Momo keeps Olympic hope alive

SODELPA challenges dismissal of Radrodro

Ongoing investigation unveils link between major drug seizures

TLTB focuses on reconnecting with landowners

Obama debuts short film ‘The Heart’ at Sundance Film Festival

Parents decision to bury daughter on the same day

Over 100 flights cancelled at Dublin airport due to storm

Retailers urged to address recurring unethical practices

Rory McIlroy captures Dubai Desert for 4th time

SA secured win over Namibia at Cup of Nations

Kawhi Leonard takes over in fourth as Clippers stun Nets

Murder accused pleads guilty

Netanyahu rejects Hamas conditions for Israeli hostage deal

Fiji-India to strengthen aviation partnership

FNU 2024 roadshow

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Leawere and Bai to help coach Fijiana Drua

Urgent repairs needed on Navisa Bridge

I have been working so hard for this moment: Rere

Dream come true for Smith

SODELPA's Working Committee is in defiance: Rabuka

Church adopts comprehensive approach

Twenty-five killed after Ukraine shells Donetsk

Asymptomatic RHD cases rising among children

Tourism boom drives real estate growth in West

Fijians urged to be part of Ram Mandir inauguration

Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth to go five points clear

Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria 3-2 after VAR controversy

Ravu to visit villages in Kadavu

Saudi Arabia advances to Asian Cup knockouts

Fiji records robust tourism growth

Eco Guardian emphasizes on environment protection

Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder to drop seven points behind

At Putin campaign HQ, soldier's wife says bring him home

Protesters call for change to Netanyahu government

Croatian matchstick Michelangelo makes his labours life-size

Rabuka stands by his decision on Radrodro

Will Rabuka stand by his decision: Kumar

Bese to self-reflect following CC 7s outing

Rewa and Lautoka to meet for Champions League play-off

Need for collaborative effort to tackle overcrowded classrooms

Diabetes and hypertension grip young adults

Gauff fells Frech to reach first Melbourne quarter-final

Milan keeper Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism

Juvenile to front court after escaping boy’s center

Philippines' Marcos draws ire for helicopter use for Coldplay concert

New vendors at ROC market share awareness

Ovalau Island receive new agricultural machinery

Dior's Kim Jones elevates tailoring at Paris Fashion Week

Israeli soldiers uncover Gaza tunnel that once held hostages

Religious spectacle to mark opening of Ram temple by India's Modi

Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste

Thousands of New Zealand Maori meet to discuss response to government plans

The tougher the challenge, the better: Gollings

Second major drug bust by Fiji Police

Coalition agreement is vital: Radrodro

6th place for Fiji Women’s Cricket team

My loyalty lies with Rabuka: Kamikamica

Manchester United appoints Omar Berrada as CEO

Middle East missile attacks raise Gaza escalation risk

Parents urged to prioritize quality over cost

Swiatek shunted out of Australian Open, Alcaraz breaks new ground

Empowering communities for disaster preparedness

Hermes emphasizes versatility at menswear show

Australia sweats in heatwave lifting bushfire risk, amid El Nino

Army called in to rescue about 600 Spanish motorists stuck in snow

Valentino shows contemporary menswear at the Monnaie de Paris

Iranian and Hezbollah commanders help direct Houthi attacks in Yemen

Council stresses on importance of comparative shopping

Rere selected for national duties

King determined to make Fiji proud in Hockey World Cup

Real estate agents applaud regulation reversal

Arsenal get back on track with 5-0 thrashing of Palace

Empowering youth action through collaboration

'Big Dog' Toney back with a bang as Brentford beat Forest 3-2

Change of PM part of proposal to SODELPA board management

Rere expected to make Perth trip

Fiji Babaas downs Saunaka in final

Dominion Brothers outclass Fiji U-20

Ethnic killings in one Sudan city left up to 15,000 dead

SODELPA yet to receive formal letter on Radrodro

Matakesi edges Mt Masada in women's final

NDMO monitors landslide in Samabula

Baldwin charged for second time in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

New cap to be named for Perth 7s

Enrollment for Year 13 commences

Car Show aims to raise funds

Minister emphasizes on employer-employee relations

I want to inspire other women: Delai

Minister advocates for Agricultural Reforms and Diversification

Western Australia in 'extreme' heat wave

Fiji Babaas- Saunaka final

Schwarzenegger’s undeclared watch fetches $294K at climate auction

Russian oil depot on fire after attempted Ukrainian drone attack

Stabbing victim passes away

Vasu leaves SODELPA meeting venue

Mt Masada, Matakesi setup final showdown

Biden says Netanyahu not opposed to all two-state solutions for Palestinians

SODELPA Working Committee Meeting underway

Players responding well to grueling games: Gollings

Police officer released over alleged drug stealing

Naitasi hopes to make Olympics cut

Nabavatu villagers embark on new journey

Egypt's Salah ruled out

Police look for missing friends

Kava vendors faces surge in competition

Fiji and India aim for stronger tourism cooperation

Prince Harry withdraws libel claim against British tabloid

Key Israeli war leader challenges Netanyahu over Gaza strategy

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus says she suffered ‘severe stroke’

CC7s a learning curve for USA Falcons

SODELPA questions Radrodro's dismissal

Ba Football hopeful for CVC

Judge grants leave for judicial review

Fiji winless at Pacific Cup

TLTB owed $27 million in rent arrears

Embracing mother tongue in music

Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over Hong Kong

Pacific Energy defends legality of fuel tanker berths

New winner for Coral Coast 7s

PM dismisses Radrodro

Ecuador security forces launch major prison operation

Development of jurisprudence needed

Government clarifies stance on casino

Fiji Babaas- Army showdown

Singh to help address farmers concerns

PRB to provide financial training to tenants

Taekwondo to train for Olympic Qualifiers

Pope Francis says sexual pleasure is 'a gift from God'

Smith ready for World Cup

Shawn Barber dies at age 29

Zach Johnson fires 62, leads American Express