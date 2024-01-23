Huge potential seen in aquaculture

Pearl farming

Taveuni pearl farmer Claude Prevost discussed the enormous potential for aquaculture in Fiji with Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka, emphasizing the absence of a legal framework as a missed opportunity.

Prevost stressed that aquaculture, encompassing pearls and giant clams, could serve as a significant economic driver for Fiji.

He says Fiji produces unique pearls that are currently in demand in the international market.

Article continues after advertisement

“If done properly, aquaculture in Fiji has the potential to create job opportunities and be beneficial to the tourism sector.”

Prevost also discussed the challenges, including weather and security issues, emphasizing the government needs to support them so they can unlock their full potential.

Aquaculture especially pearl farming can potentially generate billions of dollars through exports alone.

Prevost believes that if done properly, aquaculture could create job opportunities, and benefit the tourism sector.