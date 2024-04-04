High Commissioner calls for positive work environments

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Charlotte Darlow.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Charlotte Darlow has stressed the importance of senior employees assisting newcomers, especially women in the workplace.

Darlow highlights that in the past, the mindset of creating similar work environments has been upheld by senior employees rather than breaking the cycle of difficulties faced by these new workers.

She asks seniors to refrain from creating the same barriers they encountered but instead to guide people through them.

“Life is hard now, there are enough things in life, and you don’t need to create the same barriers or obstacles you encountered growing up in a workplace for more junior or peer colleges cause you’ve learnt how to successfully navigate them so you have a view of what a different workplace could look like.”

Darlow stresses the importance of peer-to-peer development within the workspace to ensure that companies support women and help them navigate the workforce.

The high commissioner highlighted this while addressing attendees at the Women Invigorating the Nation Convention.