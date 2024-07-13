Help locate missing man

Elvin Lal [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police are seeking information to locate 38-year-old Elvin Lal.

Police say Lal was last seen on Sunday leaving his home to attend church and a report was lodged at the Nausori Police Station.

It says attempts made by family members to make contact and locate his whereabouts have so far been futile.

Please call the Eastern Division Command Center on 9905 563 or Crime Stoppers on 919 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.