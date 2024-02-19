Heavy rainfall expected due to active low pressure system

An active trough of low pressure associated with tropical disturbance, TD05F, continues to affect the Fiji group.

This system is expected to bring occasional to persistent periods of rain, heavy at times, along with the possibility of thunderstorms over the group.

In light of the forecast, a heavy rain warning is in force for the Northern Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, and Viti Levu.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, a strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of the Yasawa, Lau, and Lomaiviti groups, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

It says that as the trough associated with TD05F draws nearer to the country, the risk of flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas is expected to escalate.

Consequently, disruptions to traffic and reduced visibility over both land and sea are anticipated.