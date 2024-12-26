Heavy rain brings flash floods

Fiji is currently experiencing an active trough of low pressure which is causing continuous cloud cover and rain across the country.

Another active trough is expected to move in from the west tomorrow, bringing further rain that will gradually spread across the rest of Fiji by Sunday.

The weather forecast predicts periods of rain with heavy showers at times and possible thunderstorms.

Authorities have issued a moderate level of confidence in the forecast and are advising the public to remain cautious.

Flooding is anticipated in low-lying communities, roads and business areas with disruptions to essential services including power and traffic flow.

Communities near streams and riverbanks may face displacement due to rising water levels and the risk of landslides. Coastal areas particularly during high tide are expected to experience substantial flooding.

A flash flood warning is in effect for all low-lying, flood-prone areas and small streams across Fiji.

Heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding in drainage systems, small streams, roads and properties in these areas.

Residents in affected areas are urged to take necessary precautions to stay safe.