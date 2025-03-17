Heavy rain alert in place

[File Photo]

A heavy rain warning is in place for parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

The intense rainfall poses a flash flooding risk in low-lying areas.

The Fiji Meteorological Service warns that heavy downpours could impact areas from Nadi to Lautoka, Momi, Korolevu and the interior regions of Ba, Nadroga and Namosi.

Article continues after advertisement

In Vanua Levu, Macuata, Cakaudrove and Bua are also expected to experience heavy rain over the next one to three hours.

Residents are urged to avoid flooded creeks, drains and roads and stay alert for worsening conditions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.