Healthcare boosted by first urology mission to the North

The shortage of specialist skillsets like urologists continues to be a challenge within the health care systems in Fiji.

Thus, with the assistance of the Friends of Fiji Health New Zealand urology surgery could be a success.

This week, Urologist Dr. Ranjeev Patel was part of a group of surgeons that performed its 34th medical mission to Fiji and a first urology mission to the North.

According to the team, this marks a significant milestone in the organization’s commitment to improving healthcare for underserved communities.

The team provided free urology services not only to the people in the North but also to patients from the Western and Eastern Divisions and from the region as far as American Samoa.

“People with specialist skillsets are quite low. But in the last five to ten years with our clinical surgical network and contacts with Australia and New Zealand, we’re trying to build that base up in terms of HR. But also parallel, apart from building the HR, we need to provide with the specialist skillset and specialist equipment for them to function properly and to provide effective services for our people.”

The teams also handed over a new laparoscopic tower and other minimally invasive endoscopic equipment to aid in the care of patients with kidney stones and other urological conditions at Labasa Hospital.

Labasa Hospital Head of Surgery Labasa Dr Maloni Bulanauca has also acknowledged the government for this continued assistance and partnership and looks forward to more partnership.