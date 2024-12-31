Training gaps affect patient safety, says FNA

[File Photo]

The lack of consistent training programs for nurses is leading to inefficiencies within the healthcare system, impacting the quality of care provided.

This issue has been highlighted by Fiji Nursing Association President, Dr. Alisi Vudiniabola, who emphasized that proper nurse training is essential for maintaining high standards of care and ensuring patient safety.

She adds that concerns have recently been raised with the Health Ministry regarding unsupervised staff and alleged incidents of medical negligence, some of which are currently under investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

“So when problems like this come up, then they need to re-look at themselves. They look at their training, what is wrong with the training, if that complaint is talking about interns.”

Dr. Vudiniabola says the FNA runs its own professional development programs; however, the MoH is also responsible for providing regular training as mandated by the Nurses Act.

“When they are highly qualified clinical experts, there is a responsibility for whoever is regulating them to make sure that their knowledge and their practice is up to a certain standard”

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu reiterates that they will ensure all budgeted training programs are conducted as planned.

“There are numerous ongoing trainings that the Ministry conducts to build capacity within our staff especially the technical staff such as Nursing and others.”

The FNA says it is crucial that training programs are adequately funded, accessible, and up-to-date.