Shortage of EMTs in Fiji

There is a shortage of emergency medical technicians within the health sector.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted this when asked about areas within the Ministry that are currently experiencing shortage of manpower.

EMTs are the first medical professionals typically on the scene during emergencies. Their primary role is to stabilize and transport patients to medical facilities for further treatment.

Dr. Lalabalavu says this is one of many fields in the Ministry that is currently experiencing shortages apart from shortages in doctors and nurses.