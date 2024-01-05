Rise in inquiries on social issues

[File Photo]

Empower Pacific has reported a significant increase in incoming calls, addressing a wide spectrum of social issues during the festive season.

Clinical Supervisor Ana Radrekusa emphasizes that every call is treated as a top priority, highlighting the critical nature of the situations they are handling.

“For the festive season, we really were receiving a lot of calls at different times during the day and at night because our helpline was a 24/7 line, and we had counsellors that were ready to be receiving calls during that time.”

Radrekusa is calling for an urgent need for more counsellors and social workers to bolster their efforts in meeting the escalating demand for assistance.

“We really need more counsellors and social workers to support our people with the social issues that they do go through.”

As the organization grapples with the increase in calls, they remain steadfast in their commitment to providing crucial support to those in need.