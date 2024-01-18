Raiwaqa shows prevalence of LTD

Raiwaqa Health Centre [File Photo]

The Raiwaqa Medical Area, which looks after 35,000 Fijians, reported a concerning increase in leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue fever last year.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, says there were 86 cases of leptospirosis, six cases of typhoid, and 313 cases of dengue fever.

Dr. Tudravu adds that one person died from leptospirosis in the subdivision last year.

He says these alarming figures call for immediate attention.

“We also aim to educate residents and members of the community to be more aware of the health risks and factors that caused or spread these diseases and how they can take ownership in addressing these important factors.”

Dr. Tudravu is urging members of the public to visit the health expo in Garden City, Raiwai, and get to know their health status.

The event concludes tomorrow.