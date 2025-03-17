Plans to expand women’s health services

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran (left) and Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan. [Photo Credit: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

A meeting was held to discuss expanding women’s health services, with a focus on improving screening programs for cervical and breast cancer.

Both Minister for Women Sashi Kiran and Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan discussed about expanding screening services for cervical and breast cancer, with an emphasis on increasing outreach.

This will ensure more women have access to these vital health services.

During the meeting, Chan provided an update on the Fiji Cancer Society’s progress and plans to enhance its services.

She also highlighted the success of their recent participation in the 7th National Women’s Expo, where they saw an increase in the number of women seeking cancer screening and health information.

They both also agreed on the urgent need to raise awareness among women about the importance of prioritizing their health.

Kiran stresses that improving health outcomes for women is crucial, as it not only impacts their well-being but also benefits their families and broader communities.

