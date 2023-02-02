‘No Jab, No Job’ to be removed soon: AG

The “No Jab, No Job” policy will be removed soon.

This has been confirmed by Attorney-General Siromi Turaga in Nadi yesterday.

The AG says the decision to remove the policy should have been done a long time ago.

“We’re working on that, probably by next Cabinet, we will come to a decision, go to Parliament and remove that. According to the Ministry of Health, there is sufficient protection out there but for some strange reasons, a good number of people in Fiji have been prejudiced because of that.”

Turaga says the subsequent Cabinet decision to remove the ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy’ will be moved by the Ministry of Labour in consultation with the Health Ministry.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic period in 2021, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced that civil servants would be dismissed if they refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.