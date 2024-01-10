Minister visits nursing stations in Naitasiri

[ Source : Ministry of Health & Medical Services -Fiji/ Facebook ]

Medical staff need to be well looked after, especially in rural areas, so that they can serve members of the community better.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu during his tour of Baulevu and Vatukarasa Nursing Station in Naitasiri.

Dr Lalabalavu says the tour is a platform for him to learn about the challenges faced by doctors and nurses.

He adds that this will enable the ministry to improve service delivery.

The minister also visited the medical facilities in Serua.