Minister sounds alarm on rising HIV infections

The battle against HIV is not only a health issue but also a potential economic and developmental challenge says Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu.

He says immediate action is needed to curb the rising HIV rates and prevent further infections.

Statistics reveal that 223 cases or 50.3percent have reported injecting drug use as a primary mode of transmission, while 202 cases or 45.6 percent have reported sexual transmission as a primary mode of transmission.

An additional 129 cases or 23 percent are currently under evaluation to determine their primary transmission routes.

He is encouraging the public, particularly youth, to avoid risky behaviours such as illicit drug use and seek help if they are already affected.

“Don’t get into illicit drugs, and if you already are using drugs, then stop today and get tested. When you are treated, you will not be able to transmit the virus to your partner, your children, or anyone else.”

Dr Lalabalavu also stresses on the importance of breaking down the stigma and discrimination that surrounds HIV.

“Discuss it, talk about it! Don’t keep quiet or hide in shame! In the months and years ahead, have many Talanoa sessions on HIV in our families, villages, churches, community meetings, at informal and social gatherings, and at our workplaces.”

Dr Lalabalavu highlighted the importance of involving all sectors of society in the response, calling on communities, civil society, faith-based organizations, private sector partners, and international allies to join forces in this critical fight.