FPBS staff highlight challenges to Finance Minister

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad visited the Fiji Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Services premises yesterday afternoon.

Prasad had the opportunity to hear the challenges encountered by the staff and how best they can work together to solve critical issues.

Some of the issues highlighted include a shortage of consumables and medication at healthcare facilities around the country.

Team leaders at FPBS were grateful Prasad made time to hear them out and also took on board recommendations on how best to improve their services to the people of Fiji.

Prasad visited the facility upon the invitation of Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu.

Also present during the tour, was Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa who will be sworn in today.