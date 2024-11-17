Fiji takes lead on climate health solutions

[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji / Facebook]

Fiji has taken a bold step in tackling the health impacts of climate change with the launch of its Health Adaptation Plan at COP29.

The plan, backed by the government is a major component of the country’s National Adaptation Plan and aims to strengthen the resilience of Fiji’s healthcare systems amid growing climate threats.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted that the plan goes beyond adapting healthcare systems.

He said it focused on building resilience in communities, institutions and government to ensure sustainable health solutions for future generations.

Dr Lalabalavu stated that it is about safeguarding the health of Fijians now and in the future.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu said the initiative will help manage Fiji’s 200-plus healthcare facilities.

He assured that the plan is not an added burden but an opportunity to implement meaningful, long-term strategies.

Fiji’s Health Adaptation Plan sets a new benchmark for addressing climate-linked health risks, positioning Fiji as a global leader among small island countries fighting for survival in the face of climate change.