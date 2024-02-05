Emotional and financial burdens can be overwhelming: Dr Tappoo

Launch of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital

Fiji has about 200 recorded cases of congenital heart defects annually.

This has been highlighted by Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo during the launch of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week.

Dr Tappoo says it is vital to consider the impact on families who navigate the complexities of caring for a child with a congenital heart defect.

She adds that the emotional, physical, and financial burdens can be overwhelming.

“It is our duty as a society to provide the necessary support systems, both medical and social, to ensure that these families do not face these challenges alone.”

The children’s hospital has launched Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week to bring attention to the prevalence of congenital heart disease and to foster understanding, support, and compassion for those living with these conditions.

She adds that it is a time to celebrate the resilience of individuals facing challenges and to acknowledge the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals, researchers, and support organizations working to improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for all affected individuals.