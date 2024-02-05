Health

Emotional and financial burdens can be overwhelming: Dr Tappoo

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 5, 2024 4:25 pm

Launch of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital

Fiji has about 200 recorded cases of congenital heart defects annually.

This has been highlighted by Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo during the launch of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week.

Dr Tappoo says it is vital to consider the impact on families who navigate the complexities of caring for a child with a congenital heart defect.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that the emotional, physical, and financial burdens can be overwhelming.

“It is our duty as a society to provide the necessary support systems, both medical and social, to ensure that these families do not face these challenges alone.”

The children’s hospital has launched Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week to bring attention to the prevalence of congenital heart disease and to foster understanding, support, and compassion for those living with these conditions.

She adds that it is a time to celebrate the resilience of individuals facing challenges and to acknowledge the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals, researchers, and support organizations working to improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for all affected individuals.

School uniform a must: Kuruleca

Real estate sector faces threat from fraudulent agents

Transparent policies needed to bridge cancer care gap

Emotional and financial burdens can be overwhelming: Dr Tappoo

FCS officers reminded of confidentiality

CIDCA reaffirms its commitment to Fiji

Pay your dues says TLTB Chief

Bench warrant issued against parents in manslaughter trial

Awareness week spotlights congenital heart issues

Ministry focuses on aquaculture farming in rural areas

Yaqona farming leaves mark on Wainiyavu

Probable breach of Immigration Act by FRU: Tuifagalele

Krishneel new Ba coach

Spooner keen on growing Silktails

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Swift Reveals "The Tortured Poets Department" Album at Grammys

Rapper Mike taken in handcuffs after winning three Grammys

Hamas hounds Israeli forces in main Gaza cities

U18 competition for Marist 7s

Miley Cyrus, boygenius win as Taylor Swift chases album record

Davule to return to the ring soon

Fiji FACT in Suva

Tyla wins first Best African Music Performance

US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups, national security adviser says

Efficiency is vital for investment opportunities

Fiji Navy conducts first division

BSP appoints new General Manager People & Culture

Fiji Met Services provides guidance for sugarcane growers

Action plan vital for women’s rugby

Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing

Fiji faces shortage of Veterinarians

Cancer recognizes no limit

Minister announces new airport project

Last-gasp Llorente goal earns Atletico 1-1 draw against Real Madrid

New Jersey to host 2026 World Cup final, Mexico gets opener

Inter extend Serie A lead with win over Juve in top-of-the-table clash

Mexico's Estadio Azteca to host opening match of 2026 World Cup

Just one western volleyball association registered

Leipzig ease past struggling Union Berlin

Arsenal beat lacklustre Liverpool to close gap

Nice and Brest share spoils in goalless draw

Minister highlights concerns over slow loan drawdown

TLTB to establish Land Development Company

Pacific leaders supports EU’s agreement

Growth in Real Estate lending

New Toga Bridge promises relief

Fiji explores collaborative endeavours with China

Farmers urged to be innovative

Lautoka wins CVC

Women’s rugby calls for more financial backing

Primary school students shine in chess

Forest fires kill 51 in Chile, menace urban areas

Rabuka highlights climate crisis in the Pacific

Lakers rally, snap Knicks' 9-game win streak

Accident claims life

Tackling cancer’s root causes

Ministries collaborate to assist resource owners

Rocky star Carl Weathers dies aged 76

Australia sweats through heatwave, bushfire risk rated 'extreme'

1705 Marijuana plants uprooted

Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary, Edison predicts

Dietician shortage amidst rising NCD’s

No direct impact expected from TD06F and TD05F

Tuberi to lead Kulas

Final Fiji hockey rep back home

Relive Buatsi's impressive win over Azeez

Australia PM says government 'examining' claims against UN Palestinian agency

Mbappe to join Real Madrid at end of season, reports say

Taylor Swift will make it in time for the Super Bowl

Bus accident lands two in hospital

PM calls for investment facilitation

Ukraine hits Russia's Volgograd oil refinery in latest drone attack

Super Rugby champs fall in Ireland

Fury v Usyk title fight rescheduled for Riyadh on May 18

U.S. launches strikes in Iraq, Syria, nearly 40 reported killed

Millions generated from land lease

Lack of data identified as challenge in Real Estate evaluation

Scotland hold off superb Wales comeback to win Six Nations classic

Bridging the care cap for Cancer patients

Villa climb to fourth in Premier League standings

Agriculture staff reminded of efficiency

Brighton bounce back with easy win over Palace

Burnley come from behind to earn dramatic draw with Fulham

Newcastle come back from two down in epic 4-4 draw with Luton

Drua edged out by Brumbies in Pre-season clash

Mid Central denies Suva cleansweep

Kulas ready for Olympic Qualifiers in Samoa

Minister challenges criticisms on economic policies

Force clinch thrilling comeback victory over Reds

Two big years for women’s rugby

Legal professionals need gender sensitivity training: FWRM

Stronger storm expected to hit California with potentially deadly floods

World Cup stars to feature for Drua

School upgrades well on track

Chand aims to be a coach after football

New Zealand promise respect for no-name Proteas

US carries out strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-linked targets

Prasad condemns FijiFirst Party’s taxation policies

50 ISL goals for Krishna

PM advocates for a militarization free Pacific

Fijians score for Highlanders

Solid Ireland crush 14-man France in Six Nations opener

Australian citizen pleads guilty to false robbery claim

LAMA Chairman conveys dissatisfaction

Mbappe inspires PSG to 2-1 win over Strasbourg

Meta surges with record $196 billion gain in stock market value

US launches retaliatory strikes on Iranian-linked militia targets in Iraq and Syria

Adele describes first European concerts since 2016 as 'random'

Backs to the fence, Gazans fear Israeli attack on last refuge

SODELPA's review not a loss of faith in coalition

Two former FRU executives preferred Seruvakula

Kamikamica penned an agreement with China

Lautoka determined to lift the CVC trophy

Krishna double in win

Fiji's Initiatives for a Sustainable Future

FDB and New Zealand collaborate for women entrepreneurs

Fury vs Usyk heavyweight fight postponed after Fury cut in sparring

Big Jaiswal hundred steers India to 336-6 against England

Court revokes bail for 13 in major drug busts

Japan's message for Donald Trump: don't cut a deal with China

FWRM analysis show alarming trend

Education is vital in the real estate industry

Do not count us out yet, says Ali

New bridge transforms accessibility and safety

Effective reintegration needed for youths on street

December serious crime rate lowest for 2023

Bail review hearing underway for meth case

Team from England for Marist 7s

Anchor joins the Drua vuvale

Boshier, Poihipi to captain first pre-season match

Heavy rain and flash flood warnings cancelled

US emphasizes cybersecurity for connectivity

Police look for missing man

Israel turns focus of Gaza attack to Rafah as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal

Lautoka football may miss key Police players

Concerns mount over traditional medicine use on infants

More people to be implicated in drug case

TJ calls it a day

Water project improves quality of life for residents

France and Ireland to ready for Six Nations opener

Jelena Ostapenko survives thriller in Linz

Agents see confidence in real estate investment

Assessed funding shortage for MSMEs in billions

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reportedly names price: $90 million

New store enhances shopping experience

Bail review for 13 in connection to billon dollar meth busts

FEO introduces School Election Toolkits

Elon Musk bashed by heavy metal drummer who cost him $56 billion

Lautoka officer barred from police station, except for signing

Seruvakula back on shortlist

Rabuka meets OACPS SG

Rabuka commends EU for Pacific support

West Ham fight back to draw with Bournemouth after Phillips debut blunder

Mainoo late show seals dramatic Man United win at Wolves

Lovoni farmers set to thrive with 1.2km access road

Trump, Haley campaigns ramp up attacks in South Carolina

Iran's Guards pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes

French farmers' union call for end of blockades

Tunisian opposition leader Ghannouchi sentenced to three years in prison

Asinate Serevi ready to step up

I hope they get caught says Acting PM

Trio to boost Fiji Kulas

MoH focuses on workforce expansion and promotions

Experienced players lead Suva in Vulaca Championship

Organizational restructure planned for SCC

New bill to seek support for MSMEs

FRU grateful for All Blacks opportunity

Makogai, a potential tourism hotspot

Messi on bench for Inter Miami v Al-Nassr

Semester Zero attracts interest

$1.7 million water project for Bilo Settlement begins

First ever recycling on the Go Forum

Indian court allows Hindus to pray in Varanasi mosque

Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific

Dr. Waisale raises alarm on late presentation of sick infants

Fiji FA rejects Nasinu application for Suva trio

RBF Governor predicts 2024 to be challenging

Business giant backs hometown team

Paris 2024 opening ceremony attendees estimate cut to 300,000

Fiji Airways reject allegations, yet to receive full payment

Health workers cautioned

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tops 30 again as Thunder edge Nuggets

Government injects $280,000 funding to propel ten businesses

ECB to set up three-tiered competition to boost women's game

Singh appointed new FRCS CEO

E-port system to help combat IUU fishing

GCC Complex reconstruction gets traditional approval

Life in Roman army explored in new British Museum exhibition

World Court dismisses much of Ukraine's case against Russia

No Police team for all sports for now: ACP Chew

Restoring agricultural prosperity in Natokalau Villlage

Travis Kelce star of his own biographical comic book

Drua names squad for Brumbies

Iceland builds defences for a future of increased volcanic activity

The answer is absolutely no says Kamikamica

Met Office issues flood warning

Four police officers among 299 charged for sexual offenses

Rakiraki sees improvement as flood waters recede

NZR considered Test in Fiji

Big test for Taveuni and Kadavu in round one