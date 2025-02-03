Denial delays treatment says FCS

Patient denial is a major challenge in addressing the rising cancer cases in Fiji.

Fiji Cancer Society’s Palliative Care Program Coordinator Alumita Bera says 18 new cases were registered in Suva last month, and over 1,700 in the past three years.

Bera emphasizes that this denial delays crucial interventions.

Article continues after advertisement

“I guess it’s the denial people will feel the signs and symptoms but they will not come forward because of the fear of being told that they have cancer because people feel that cancer diagnosis is a death sentence.”

Bera urges people to take their health seriously, noting that early detection and treatment lead to better outcomes.

Late presentation, she stresses, is detrimental in cancer cases.

Throughout February, Cancer Awareness Month, the Fiji Cancer Society will be reaching out to communities, advocating under the theme “United by Unique”.