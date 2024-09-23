$19.1 million spent on free medical services

The Free Medical Scheme has provided essential healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a written response to a parliamentary question, Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu reveals that from January 1, 2022, to December 31, last year, the scheme accommodated 365,661 patient visits, costing $16.5 million.

Overall, he says it has recorded 444,739 visits, totalling $19.1 million in expenses.

Article continues after advertisement



Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

Funded by 0.5 per cent of the one per cent FNU Levy, the scheme is available to all Fijians earning $30,000 or less.

It encompasses three main components which are General Outpatient Services (GP), Dental Practitioners Scheme (DP) and Medical Laboratory Scheme (ML).

Dr Lalabalavu states that currently, 52 approved GPs, four dental practitioners and 20 medical laboratories serve eligible citizens across the country.

The General Outpatient Scheme covers services such as consultations, injections, dressings, ECGs and nebulizer treatments.

The Minister says that the ML Scheme offers essential tests like complete blood counts and liver function tests while the Dental Scheme includes consultations, extractions and fillings.

The government, Dr Lalabalavu says covers the costs of these services, working together with individual GPs, private medical centres, dental practitioners and laboratory service providers to ensure affordable healthcare access for all Fijians.