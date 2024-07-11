Health Ministry tackles teenage pregnancies

[Source: DM]

The Health Ministry is taking a decisive stand against the growing issue of teenage pregnancies to break the silence and foster open dialogue.

The Ministry of Health revealed that a total of 5, 107 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded from 2018 to 2022.

To tackle this issue, the Ministry is working with various stakeholders to increase awareness of sexual education in schools.

Family Health Unit head, Dr Rachel Devi says there is an urgent need to address this issue, which is considered a taboo.

“We have historically said it’s a taboo. But I think the other question to pose is how long will we say it’s going to be a taboo conversation? Are we going to let our young slip at the word of taboo? Or can we allow that? And it can be done in a very appropriate manner as well. It can be a mom talking to a daughter, a father talking to a son.”

Dr Devi also highlights that a new family planning policy is being developed to be implemented this year.

“Through this implementation phase, this policy will allow healthcare workers to deliver services across as well. And one of the things we’ve been working on is making sure that we’ve got young people reaching out to the young.”

This proactive approach aims to create a healthier and more informed generation.