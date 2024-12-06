Growers Fund announces loyalty card and interest rate reduction

In what is expected to be a huge boost for cane farmers, the Sugar Cane Growers Fund this week announced two initiatives – a loyalty card and the reduction of interest on loans taken under the institution.

While announcing the initiatives, SCGF chairperson Ahemad Bhamji said they formulated the SCGF loyalty program to reward productive cane growers in the country.

“The whole intention is to provide value-adding or extraordinary services in collaboration with some essential service and product partners that would make an impact on the lives of ordinary growers,” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

Under the program, farmers can receive either two, five, or 10 percent discounts from farm machinery and implements providers, hardware, building material and tools traders, farm contractors, medical and pharmacy service providers, furniture and white goods suppliers, Vodafone and ICT products company, Datec.

Bhamji said the SCGF was also in negotiations with two petroleum companies.

“On the loyalty card, there will be no membership fee initially to the growers with an initial period of three years.

“This loyalty program will be available to only registered productive cane growers.

“This card will be personal to them and will not be sold, transferred, assigned to, or shared with family, friends, or others.

“The growers fill out the application at all the District Offices, photos will be taken and the application is sent to the Head Office to generate a card and send it back to the District Office for collection by the growers.

“We expect this service to fully operationalize from 15th December 2024 and the application forms, it will be shared through, social media, our SCGF website, and through all the sugar stakeholders and SCGF Office.”

Bhamji said the SCGF Board met and after comprehensive deliberation has agreed to reduce the interest rate on loans from 6 percent to 4.5 percent, and this would come into effect from 1st January 2025.

“This has all come about with diversification of assets whereby SCGF has acquired a property in Lautoka for $4 million and anticipated returns over $0.250million are directly passed to the growers, though the reduction impact is almost $0.500million.”