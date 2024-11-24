Grace Road Group denies breaches

The Grace Road Group claims that it has not received any notification or information regarding any breaches from the Employment Ministry.

This after the Ministry on Friday released a statement calling on the Grace Road Company to comply with the provisions of the law and ensure that workers are remunerated with their rightful dues accordingly.

The Ministry conducted inspections on the minimum terms and conditions of employment and occupational health and safety issues for the company throughout Viti Levu and found breaches.

Minister Agni Deo Singh highlighted that the inspection report revealed breaches under the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Health and Safety at Work Act 1996

According to the Grace Road Group it employs over 800 local staff in its various operations throughout Fiji and GRG consciously hires a large number of young people and women in order to improve gender equality through economic participation.

It says that GRG remains committed to providing job opportunities to local communities for rural development and balanced regional economic development.

In a statement the GRG highlighted that its management and investors have always conducted its operations in accordance with the relevant laws and are committed to complying with the provisions of the law.

It says that the GRG would place its utmost effort to cooperate with the Ministry to clear up any public concerns.