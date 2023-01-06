Government nominates Bolabola to COC

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] and Cema Bolabola

The government has appointed Cema Bolabola to the Constitutional Offices Commission, who replaces Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka says Bolabola was nominated by the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Waqanika resigned from the COC on Wednesday in order to focus on SODELPA.

Rabuka says today’s meeting agenda was centered on the appointment of the Public Service Commission.

“Today was the selection or nomination for the Public Service Commission, the chair, and members. We have confirmed those who will be nominated and the announcement of the names will be made after his Excellency the President has made the appointments.”

Meanwhile, lawyer Tupou Draunidalo was the Opposition Leader’s nominee and she is now a member of COC.