Government maps out 25-year growth vision

The National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050 unveiled today outlines the government’s resource allocation and development priorities for the next five years.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the launch says these documents will also shape Fiji’s growth for the next 25 years.

Kamikamica stressed Fiji’s resilience in navigating challenges like the global pandemic, economic crises, geopolitical shifts and climate change.

He says that the lessons learned from these experiences will help guide Fiji’s development path, ensuring we are better prepared for future challenges.

The launch took place at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.