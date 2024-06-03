Government committed to foster growth in BPO

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering the growth of the Business Process Outsourcing sector, which provides support to around 10,000 people in Fiji.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad during his address at Recoveries Corporation Propriety Limited Services today.

Professor Prasad says the BPO sector has noted an increase in demand for skilled professionals, with the surge in opportunities for employment within the Knowledge Process Outsourcing and Information Technology Outsourcing sectors.

“The outsourcing industry plays a vital role in the Fiji Government’s economic diversification strategies, serving as a sustainable pillar of economic growth and development. This sector capitalizes on several key advantages, with the ultimate goal of positioning Fiji as the outsourcing hub in the Pacific region. By doing so, we aim to create a robust and resilient economy that benefits the nation as a whole.”

Professor Prasad says the government’s commitment to the BPO sector has grown; from funding infrastructure, introducing new skills accreditation courses, to prioritizing resilient ICT infrastructure critical.



The Deputy Prime Minister adds the government’s investment of $2.5 million towards the BPO sector in this financial year, also demonstrates their support to create a conducive environment for investors.