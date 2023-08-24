Government addresses water issues in Kade village

The people of Kade village in Koro Island, Lomaiviti, are grateful for the assistance from the government and stakeholders in addressing the issue of safe drinking water sources in their village.

Village representative Jone Tawake says that previously, water accessibility was dependent on the low tide.

He says that the only spring that was available in Kade village was often covered by seawater on high tide, and at times school students and villagers went by without showering or even drinking salty water, but that could only be a thing of the past.

“Now we can go to school clean and go to sleep clean; no more waiting for the tide, no more diseases, and we are glad that we are drinking the cleanest water in Koro Island. “

Tawake adds that the people of Kade now enjoy clean drinking water with the help of the government and the Rotary Pacific Water Foundation.