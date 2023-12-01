GCC delegation to visit China

The Ministry for iTaukei Affairs reveals an upcoming strategic visit of a delegation from the Great Council of Chiefs to China.

The purpose of this visit is to gain insights into guiding strategies aimed at uplifting iTaukei villages.

According to Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, the delegation’s primary agenda is to learn from China’s successful poverty alleviation and rural development strategies.

He adds the knowledge acquired is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the socio-economic fabric of iTaukei villages, promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.

Vasu emphasizes that this visit marks a significant step forward in the development of iTaukei villages, particularly following the historic re-establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs after a 16-year pause.

The Minister highlights that the visit symbolizes the strengthening of bilateral relations between Fiji and China, underscoring a joint commitment to the advancement of iTaukei communities.

Furthermore, Vasu anticipates the visit to China will serve as a cornerstone in translating global best practices into effective local strategies tailored for the benefit of iTaukei communities.