Gavoka eyes mainland China for tourism

The Tourism Ministry is looking to tap deeper into the Asian market and promote Fiji as its ultimate tourist destination.

Minister Viliame Gavoka says currently Fiji operates in the Japanese and Hong Kong markets, with the hopes of breaking into mainland China in the near future.

“Asia is going to be the market of the future. It’s a huge market for Fiji. That constellation of countries in Asia. The possibilities there for Fiji is almost limitless.”

Gavoka says he is confident that Fiji can achieve its goal with the current slogan of “where happiness comes naturally” will be the catalyst for success.

The Minister says Fiji received approximately 46,000 tourists per year pre-COVID from China, and is one of Fiji’s top five source markets.

Gavoka says there will always be new markets to explore, which will bring new opportunities for young couples, adventure seekers, business people or visitors seeking health and wellness.”