Gavoka acknowledges PM’s authority

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has expressed his respect for the Prime Minister’s decision to dismiss SODELPA MP and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro from Cabinet.

Gavoka acknowledged the PM’s role in leading the country and assured that SODELPA would explore available avenues in a manner that avoids disrupting governance.

Gavoka disclosed ongoing discussions with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the exploration of alternative options.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka

The Education and Tourism Minister emphasized the democratic nature of the process noting that SODELPA as a political entity would consider alternative perspectives.

Highlighting the importance of a fully operational executive branch of government, Gavoka in his capacity as a leader affirmed commitment to ensuring its seamless functionality.

He emphasized the democratic values of the nation and the need to reassess approaches in the spirit of a free and democratic society.

Gavoka reiterated SODELPA’s dedication to maintaining the unity of the Coalition government underlining the party’s commitment to the ongoing collaboration with the Prime Minister’s office.