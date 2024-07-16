Funding from JICA approved for Fiji Airports

Nadi International Airport [File Photo]

Cabinet has approved the Exchange of Notes with the Government of Japan and Grant Funding Agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to Airports Fiji Limited.

The funding amounts to $15 million.

Airports Fiji, trading as Fiji Airports, is a Public Enterprise established on 12 April 1999.

It operates the Nadi International Airport, Nausori Airport and 13 other outer island airports.

Under the grant funding agreement, JICA will procure and install aircraft surveillance systems at the Nadi International Airport and Labasa Airport.

It will also procure and deliver five fire trucks for Nausori, Labasa, Savusavu and Matei Airports.

JICA will also procure and deliver three rescue boats for Nadi International Airport; and provide consultancy services for improving aviation safety.