Fuel prices to change from tomorrow

There will be changes to the fuel and liquefied petroleum gas prices from tomorrow.

Motor spirit will increase by six cents and retail at $2.80 per litre, premix will also increase by four cents from $2.58 to retail at $2.62.

The new price of kerosene will be $1.91 cents a decrease of one cent, while diesel will sell at $2.36 cents a decrease of five cents.

The price of a 4.5kg cylinder gas will decrease by eight cents to retail at $14.39, while a 12kg cylinder will retail at $38.37 a decrease of 22 cents.

Bulk gas will cost $2.96 per KG while autogas will decrease by one cent to retail at $1.97 per litre.