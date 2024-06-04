FTA demands action on safety, considers strike

[File Photo]

The Fiji Taxi Association is contemplating going on strike if no action is taken by the authorities in terms of taxi drivers safety.

Following the tragic death of a 33-year-old driver, General Secretary Ashwin Lal says the drivers are operating in fear, as this is the third such incident where a taxi driver has been allegedly murdered.

Lal says they are open for discussion with Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua and relevant stakeholders, which include the Police and Land Transport Authority.

He adds that the agenda of the meeting will be a code of conduct for drivers and passengers.

Lal says they have been trying to have a meeting with the minister since the first alleged murder in Ba; however, this has not happened.

Therefore, he adds that a strike is an option for them as they want to ensure the safety of their drivers.

Meanwhile, the death of the 33-year-old taxi driver from Tavua has been classified as an alleged murder by police.

The victim was reported missing last Saturday after he failed to return to his family in Korovou, Tavua.

The taxi driver’s body was identified by a family member after it was found yesterday at Matalevu Creek in Tavua.