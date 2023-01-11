FSC to be privatized: Singh

Fiji Sugar Corporation. [File Photo]

Minister for Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says the ministry will privatize the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

He says he is committed to remodelling FSC and has a fair idea of the planned changes.

He says he wants FSC to run independently and be financially stable.

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh. [Source: Fiji Government]

Singh says the Corporation should finance itself and not rely on the Government.



[File Photo]

During the event, the minister pleaded with landowners to assist farmers by availing the land to enable cane farmers to increase and improve production.



[Source: Fiji Government]

He has also indicated that there are plans to improve the railway system as transportation during harvesting season is costly to farmers and millers.



[File Photo]

Singh highlighted this during his visit to the North where he was accorded a traditional welcome by the people of Wailevu.



[Source: Fiji Government]

The minister will be touring parts of the Northern Division today and tomorrow.