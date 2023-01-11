FSC to be privatized: Singh

Fiji Sugar Corporation. [File Photo]
Minister for Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says the ministry will privatize the Fiji Sugar Corporation.
He says he is committed to remodelling FSC and has a fair idea of the planned changes.
He says he wants FSC to run independently and be financially stable.
Singh says the Corporation should finance itself and not rely on the Government.
During the event, the minister pleaded with landowners to assist farmers by availing the land to enable cane farmers to increase and improve production.
He has also indicated that there are plans to improve the railway system as transportation during harvesting season is costly to farmers and millers.
Singh highlighted this during his visit to the North where he was accorded a traditional welcome by the people of Wailevu.
The minister will be touring parts of the Northern Division today and tomorrow.