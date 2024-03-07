FRCS holds Forum for the registered tax agents

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is embracing an open-door policy and developing a sound working relationship with taxpayers and its stakeholders.

Last week, FRCS held a forum for the registered tax agents in Suva.

During the Forum, the FRCS updated agents on the recent enhancements to the tax system processes and on current tax matters.

Acting Chief Executive Malakai Naiyaga says the forum is the first face to face event that FRCS has held, and was well attended.



Naiyaga states the forum is intended to develop into a productive and collaborative relationship between Tax Agents and FRCS.

He says their commitment is to listen, gather feedback, implement improvements to the business processes not only focused on enhancing customer experience but also reducing the cost of doing business and closing any tax gaps.

FRCS will be holding forum for tax agents in the Western and Northern divisions in the coming months.